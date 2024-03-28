NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: March 29 – 31

After a full compliment of road racing, things are much quieter this weekend as Easter is celebrated. However, unlike previous years, it is not completely quiet.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Richmond Raceway for the first of two visits this year. It is a full three-day race weekend, but only two days for the National-level series.

NASCAR has grown to like racing on Easter after doing so for the past three years at Bristol. As a result, moving the Easter weekend race to Richmond does not change the fact that this is a night race.

Coverage of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 will start with NASCAR RaceDay at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon on FOX Sports 1. The show will move to FOX at 6 p.m. ET. Race coverage will start at 7 p.m. ET with the green flag at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The weather forecast looks good for Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 76 degrees. However, since this is a night race, the temperatures will drop through the 60s. If you’re going, bring a sweater for the later portions of the race.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes their sole appearance of the season at Richmond Raceway Saturday in the ToyotaCare 250. Coverage will begin with NASCAR RaceDay – Xfinity Edition at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Race coverage will start at 1:30 p.m. ET with the green flag at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Weather for Saturday looks decent with partly cloudy skies and a high around 72 degrees. There is a very slight chance of rain.

The race weekend at Richmond Raceway really begins Friday with the Whelen Modified Tour. Coverage of the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET on FLORacing.

The weather for Richmond Friday is good with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, but it will be a bit windy. With the start time, bring a jacket if you go.

ARCA Menards Series West teams were scheduled to race Saturday night at Irwindale Speedway. However, the weather forecast for this weekend in the Los Angeles area is pretty terrible. There is a 100% chance of rain with nearly an inch forecast to fall. As a result, ARCA announced the postponement of the race to July 6 on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams will tackle a new event this weekend, the Tokyo e-Prix. Coverage of the race will air live at 2 a.m. ET Saturday morning/Friday night on CBS Sports Network.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series teams have another doubleheader on tap. Friday night sees the series race in the Thunderbird Showdown at Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, Okla. Coverage stars at 7:15 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

Saturday night sees the tour travel to 81 Speedway near Wichita, Kan. for some action. That coverage will start at 7:15 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

The Super DIRTcar Series is scheduled to start their season Saturday night at New Jersey’s New Egypt Speedway. Coverage of the Power in the Pines is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

NASCAR TV Ratings Check — Austin

Last weekend’s action at Circuit of the Americas was a mixed bag on the track and in the ratings.

Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix earned a 1.8 rating with 3.309 million viewers. The Nielsen rating is roughly flat with last year, but the available ratings are less exact this year than they were previously. Viewership is up by 6% (181,000 viewers) over last year.

Saturday’s doubleheader continued the mixed bag. The broadcast of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250k earned a .53 rating with 896,000 viewers. The rating is up by .01 over last year, but the broadcast attracted 91,000 more viewers.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Xpel 225k earned a .38 rating with 618,000 viewers. This is down .05 of a point from last year. Viewership is down 79,000 viewers from last year.

Sunday’s $1 Million Challenge for the NTT IndyCar Series from The Thermal Club earned a .47 rating with 788,000 viewers on NBC. There is no direct comparison here since this was an inaugural event and there was no race for INDYCAR on this weekend last year.