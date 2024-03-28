Christopher Bell made contact with Kyle Busch at Circuit of the Americas, which spun Busch around. After the race, Busch sought out Bell on pit road to talk to him about the contact.

Busch warned the driver of the No. 20 car that he would wreck him and that Bell had it coming. Will Busch actually pay back Bell on the track?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.