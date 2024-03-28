Christopher Bell made contact with Kyle Busch at Circuit of the Americas, which spun Busch around. After the race, Busch sought out Bell on pit road to talk to him about the contact.
Busch warned the driver of the No. 20 car that he would wreck him and that Bell had it coming. Will Busch actually pay back Bell on the track?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Someone needs to pay back christopher bell
And Denny Humble! Join the line!
I fell asleep before the end of the race. Knowing how it all came out (from reading here), I don’t feel badly that I did since watching the end of it and a Hamlin win would have probably caused me not to be able to fall asleep.