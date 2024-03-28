Bringing the Heat: Jerry Nadeau Talks Life After Racing, Pt. 1

In this episode of Bringing The Heat with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie has a conversation with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jerry Nadeau, who recently wrote an essay for Discourse Magazine. Massie and Nadeau talk about what led him to write that essay, his racing origins and winning at the Cup level in this first of a two-part interview.

After Nadeau departs, Nolen is joined by Tanner Marlar to react to the previous race at Circuit of the Americas and whether it should stay on the NASCAR schedule next season. They also debate when Chase Elliott‘s winless streak will end.

For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Marlar hear audio from Kamui Kobayashi and discuss if the Japanese star is getting treated unfairly when he competes in NASCAR.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

