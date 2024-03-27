Sammy Smith Running 4 Truck Races With Spire

Sammy Smith will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this season, the team announced March 27.

Smith will kick off the stint on April 5 at Martinsville Speedway, with TMC Transportation sponsoring the effort.

Additionally, the 19-year-old will compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 18), Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 19) and the Milwaukee Mile (Aug. 25).

Pilot Flying J will adorn his truck at North Wilkesboro while Golden Harvest will appear in the other two races.

“I am looking forward to these four races with Spire Motorsports,” Smith said in a team release. “These tracks are good tracks for me, and I know that Spire knows how to bring fast trucks, capable of winning. I am thankful for the support of TMC Transportation, Pilot Flying J, Golden Harvest and all of my partners. We hope to make them proud of our results.”

Smith has one Truck start on his resume, a 14th-place result with TRICON Garage in the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

He also won back-to-back ARCA Menards Series East titles in 2021 and 2022.

The Johnston, Iowa, native currently competes full time for JR Motorsports at the NASCAR Xfinity Series level, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet. He has three top 10s in five races and sits 11th in points. In 2023, he won his first Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway at Joe Gibbs Racing en route to the Rookie of the Year award.

Smith is the fourth driver announced to Spire’s No. 7 for 2024, following Corey LaJoie, Kyle Busch and Connor Zilisch. Busch has the truck’s lone win this year, coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway.