On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes talk about the numerous track limit penalties over the weekend at Circuit of the Americas and how those penalties should be enforced going forward.

The trio also reveal the winner of the “Greatest Race” poll conducted on X (formerly Twitter and speculate on what could be done to keep the number of road courses status quo should NASCAR race at Long Beach and Mexico next year. With NASCAR in action at Richmond Raceway this Easter weekend, the guys debate whether or not racing on Easter should continue going forward.

Finally, in honor of the upcoming NFL Draft, the guys do a mock draft of the best current NASCAR prospects under the age of 25.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.