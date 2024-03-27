On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes talk about the numerous track limit penalties over the weekend at Circuit of the Americas and how those penalties should be enforced going forward.
The trio also reveal the winner of the “Greatest Race” poll conducted on X (formerly Twitter and speculate on what could be done to keep the number of road courses status quo should NASCAR race at Long Beach and Mexico next year. With NASCAR in action at Richmond Raceway this Easter weekend, the guys debate whether or not racing on Easter should continue going forward.
Finally, in honor of the upcoming NFL Draft, the guys do a mock draft of the best current NASCAR prospects under the age of 25.
Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!
Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.
