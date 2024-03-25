Entry List: 2024 ToyotaCare 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Richmond Raceway this Saturday, March 30 for its lone stop at the 0.75-mile short track this season.

There are currently 39 cars on the entry list, so one will go home, barring any entry list changes.

Dawson Cram will return to the JD Motorsports No. 4 for the fifth time this season after a one-week hiatus.

Patrick Emerling is back in the No. 07 for SS-Green Light Racing after a week off at Circuit of the Americas

Taylor Gray will attempt his Xfinity Series debut, driving the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19.

Aric Almirola will run his third series start this season, and his first in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20.

Corey Heim will return to the Sam Hunt Racing No. 26.

Kyle Sieg is back for the fifth time in his family-owned No. 28 after he skipped COTA.

Joey Gase returns to the series after a two-race break, driving his own No. 35.

Matt DiBenedetto returns to the series for the first time since 2019, driving the No. 38.

Bubba Pollard will attempt his first career Xfinity start, driving the JR Motorsports No. 88.

The JD Motorsports No. 6, SS-Green Light Racing No. 14, Jordan Anderson Racing No. 32 and MBM Motorsports No. 66 are all listed with drivers TBA at this time.

The ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway will be live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on Saturday, March 30, at 1:30 p.m. ET.