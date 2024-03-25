Entry List: 2024 Toyota Owners 400

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway this Sunday, March 25, for the Toyota Owners 400.

There are 36 cars entered for the Easter Sunday night event, so all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Ty Dillon will make his return to the Cup Series with his debut in the Kaulig Racing No. 16. Dillon is the only change from the previous week’s entry list at Circuit of the Americas with a team that’s actually entered; the three open cars from COTA are not currently making the trip to Richmond.

The Toyota Owners 400 is set to get under way at 7 p.m. ET. FOX has the TV broadcast, or tune in to MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.