Entry List: 2024 Toyota Owners 400

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway this Sunday, March 25, for the Toyota Owners 400.
There are 36 cars entered for the Easter Sunday night event, so all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.
Ty Dillon will make his return to the Cup Series with his debut in the Kaulig Racing No. 16. Dillon is the only change from the previous week’s entry list at Circuit of the Americas with a team that’s actually entered; the three open cars from COTA are not currently making the trip to Richmond.
Toyota Owners 400 Entry List
The Toyota Owners 400 is set to get under way at 7 p.m. ET. FOX has the TV broadcast, or tune in to MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
About the author
Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023. Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.