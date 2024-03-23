William Sawalich On Pole for ARCA East Season Opener

William Sawalich starts off the 2024 ARCA Menards Series East season by winning the pole at Five Flags Speedway.

The 2023 series champion will lead the 16-car field to the green flag tonight (March 23) after setting the quickest lap.

Sawalich’s pole-setting lap was 105.103 mph. It’s the 17-year-old’s sixth pole in nine East starts.

Luke Fenhaus qualified second in the Pinnacle Racing Group No. 28 entry. However, that car will require a driver’s change, as Connor Zilisch will race tonight, but missed qualifying due to competing in today’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

Gio Ruggiero will start third, kicking off his title hunt with Venturini Motorsports. He’ll share row two with Bubba Pollard, who is making his first ARCA-sanctioned start since 2015 at Toledo Speedway.

Rounding out the top five is Jake Finch, who is in the second Venturini entry this evening. He’ll share row three with Hunter Wright, who is making his ARCA debut, starting sixth.

The remainder of the top 10 is Tyler Scofield, Zachary Tinkle, DL Wilson and Mike Basham.

One entry, the Wayne Peterson Racing No. 0 of Nate Moeller, did not take a qualifying lap.

Brad Smith and Dale Shearer withdrew from the race, making the final field 16 cars deep.

The green flag for this evening’s Pensacola 150 at Five Flags Speedway is scheduled to fly at 7:30 p.m. ET, with television coverage being carried on FloRacing.