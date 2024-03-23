William Byron Claims Cup COTA Pole

William Byron has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, posting a 94.696 mph lap in the second round of qualifying Saturday (March 23).
It’s the Daytona 500 winner’s 13th career pole, fifth on a road course and second at COTA.
Ty Gibbs just missed besting Byron for the top starting spot with a speed of 94.685 mph on his lap. He’ll start on the front row next to the No. 24.
Tyler Reddick is third, Christopher Bell starts fourth and Corey LaJoie rounds out the top five.
Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace complete the top 10 in the lineup.
Cup Starting Lineup for COTA
Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing team failed pre-qualifying inspection on Friday. The car chiefs of both teams were ejected for this event and both teams lost pit-stall selection for Sunday’s race.
The race at COTA is set to run on Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX, the Performance Racing Network radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
