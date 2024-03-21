Hellmann’s Extends With JRM, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Running Bristol

Hellmann’s will continue to be seen on JR Motorsports cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the foreseeable future, as the two announced a partnership extension on March 21 that maintains the pairing through the end of the 2026 season.

The announcement came with the news that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the series at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 20 with Hellmann’s on board. Earnhardt will drive JRM’s part-time No. 88.

The company will also sponsor Justin Allgaier for six races during the 2024 season.

NEWS: Hellmann’s and JR Motorsports enter a multi-year extension, which will feature primary sponsorship on Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet for six races and will back Dale Jr. in the No. 88 Chevrolet in his return to Bristol in September.



Read more: https://t.co/bsXY4VHGfR pic.twitter.com/8Q8VKzeOho — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) March 21, 2024

“We are grateful for Unilever and Hellmann’s continued support and partnership,” Earnhardt said in a team release. “They have played a huge role in our organization and our success ever since the early days of JR Motorsports, both on and off the track. They are a huge component to every part of our company, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

The long-time partnership of Hellmann’s and Earnhardt has continued on into the latter’s retirement years. The pairing dates back to 2009, and includes a win at Richmond Raceway in 2016. Since Earnhardt’s retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017, he has run at least one race in the Xfinity Series with Hellmann’s on board most seasons.

Further details regarding Allgaier’s races with Hellmann’s on the hood will be announced at a later date. Allgaier picked up two wins in 2023 with Hellmann’s on board, those coming at Daytona International Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

In 2024, Allgaier has two top 10s through four races.