Denny Hamlin wasn’t the only story coming out of Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (March 17) as the NASCAR Cup Series returned to concrete in the Last Great Colosseum’s spring event.

Caleb Barnes takes hosting duties this episode for Adam Cheek (who’ll be back next week) and is joined by Jared Haas. The two discuss the prominent tire wear issues, if Ty Gibbs will soon find victory lane and what they thought of Ford’s performance on the short track.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.