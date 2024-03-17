Race Weekend Central
Nascar Cup Series Denny Hamlin pack racing at Bristol, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: A Wild, Tire-Wear-Filled Afternoon at Bristol

Caleb Barnes and Jared Haas

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

Denny Hamlin wasn’t the only story coming out of Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (March 17) as the NASCAR Cup Series returned to concrete in the Last Great Colosseum’s spring event.

See also
Denny Hamlin Survives Chaos in Thunder Valley, Wins at Bristol

Caleb Barnes takes hosting duties this episode for Adam Cheek (who’ll be back next week) and is joined by Jared Haas. The two discuss the prominent tire wear issues, if Ty Gibbs will soon find victory lane and what they thought of Ford’s performance on the short track.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

About the author

calebbarnes924

I began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where I officially covered my first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, I met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and I joined the video editing team after I graduated from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. I currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contribute to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. I'm also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!

Newthumbnail

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share via