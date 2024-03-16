Christian Eckes Wins First Truck Pole of 2024 at Bristol

Christian Eckes rocketed to his first pole of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Bristol Motor Speedway with a speed of 126.888 mph. This is Eckes’ seventh career pole, second at Bristol and fourth with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

Eckes was faster than fellow Chevrolet driver Nick Sanchez for Rev Racing with a speed of 126.212 mph. This was the Daytona International Speedway winner’s best qualifying result of 2024 and his first Bristol front row.

Taylor Gray in the No. 17 for TRICON Garage was the fastest Toyota, qualifying third, Cup Series regular Kyle Busch was fourth and Ty Majeski, the fastest Ford, completed the top five.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway winner Rajah Caruth, Zane Smith, Kaden Honeycutt, Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Dye rounded out the top 10.

Mason Maggio did not attempt a qualifying lap after experiencing a problem with the rear gear in practice. He will start last.

The field consisted of 36 trucks. Therefore, all drivers will race in Saturday’s (March 16) race.

The Truck Series will take the green flag March 16 at 8 p.m. ET. TV broadcasting will be provided by FOX Sports 1.