Through the Gears: Bristol Best Bets

In this episode of Through the Gears with Tino Pattigno, we breakdown how the Toyotas were so dominant at Phoenix Raceway last week. We preview the best bets for Bristol Motor Speedway as it’s a clean concrete track in the spring for the first time since 2020.

This week’s guest is Johnny from the Johnny on the Track Podcast. He is a certified NASCAR bettor via the Action Network, a contributor for the NASCAR Betting Preview Show and a NASCAR content creator.

The two discuss who to keep an eye on for great value before practice and qualifying. They also share some prop plays for Bristol and which driver they think will get his first career win this weekend.

Watch the video below, and listen here and on your favorite platforms.