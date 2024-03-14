Bringing The Heat: Kyle Petty & Parker Kligerman React to Dale Jr. Leaving NBC

On this episode of “Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen,” Frontstretch‘s Michael Massie has a chat with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and NBC pit reporter Parker Kligerman about his season so far, the security of this being his second season with the same team and his reaction to Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaving NBC.
After the Kligerman conversation comes part two of Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen’s conversation with Kyle Petty. Nolen and Petty talk more about his charity ride and the 75th anniversary of Petty in NASCAR. Petty also gives his reaction to Dale Jr. departing NBC.
Nolen is then joined by Stock Car Scoop host Adam Cheek to discuss Kyle Larson‘s comments about how NASCAR trying to attract new OEMs is an excuse for not increasing horsepower as well as the changes in the broadcast booth for NBC.
Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits.
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and also hosts the "Adam Cheek's Sports Week" podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
