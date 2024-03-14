Bringing The Heat: Kyle Petty & Parker Kligerman React to Dale Jr. Leaving NBC

On this episode of “Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen,” Frontstretch‘s Michael Massie has a chat with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and NBC pit reporter Parker Kligerman about his season so far, the security of this being his second season with the same team and his reaction to Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaving NBC.

After the Kligerman conversation comes part two of Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen’s conversation with Kyle Petty. Nolen and Petty talk more about his charity ride and the 75th anniversary of Petty in NASCAR. Petty also gives his reaction to Dale Jr. departing NBC.

Nolen is then joined by Stock Car Scoop host Adam Cheek to discuss Kyle Larson‘s comments about how NASCAR trying to attract new OEMs is an excuse for not increasing horsepower as well as the changes in the broadcast booth for NBC.

For the “Soundbite of the Week,” Nolen and Cheek react to the possible new feud in NASCAR between Erik Jones and Chase Briscoe.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

