Happy Hour: Are Fans Having Unrealistic Expectations for the Racing?

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Sports360AZ’s Devon Henry to discuss the NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The quartet gets into the racing at Phoenix and whether or not fans’ expectations for the racing are unrealistic. They also talk about whether or not the new short track package made a difference at the track.
The guys explore the newfound success of Front Row Motorsports and drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland before debating whether or not NASCAR should use different tire-compound options like it did in the 2017 All-Star Race.
Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.
Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!
I think the disconnect is that what NA$CAR considers “racing” is what fans consider a “Staged Entertainment Event”. What fans consider “racing” is what NA$CAR used to be before restrictor plates, 4 car teams, D-Shaped 1.5 mile ovals, “lucky dog”, “stage breaks”, “playoffs”, and spec cars.
P-A-R-I-T-Y
That’s how you ruin racing.
There aren’t many racers running cup, mostly just drivers.