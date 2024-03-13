Happy Hour: Are Fans Having Unrealistic Expectations for the Racing?

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Sports360AZ’s Devon Henry to discuss the NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The quartet gets into the racing at Phoenix and whether or not fans’ expectations for the racing are unrealistic. They also talk about whether or not the new short track package made a difference at the track.

The guys explore the newfound success of Front Row Motorsports and drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland before debating whether or not NASCAR should use different tire-compound options like it did in the 2017 All-Star Race.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day being this upcoming weekend, the crew reveals each of their own favorite racing superstitions.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.