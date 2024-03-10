Stock Car Scoop: Toyota Dominates in the Desert at Phoenix

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Christopher Bell scored his first victory of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Phoenix Raceway, leading 50 laps en route to triumphing in the Shriners Children’s 500.
Trey Lyle, filling in for Adam Cheek, is joined by Michael Massie to break down Toyota’s dominance after the manufacturer led more than 50 laps each with five of its drivers. The duo also discuss RFK Racing’s solid performances and whether Ford needs to be concerned just four races into the season.
A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.
Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.
