Josef Newgarden Opens 2024 With Pole in St. Petersburg

Josef Newgarden will open his 2024 NTT IndyCar Series campaign from pole position after putting up the fastest time in Saturday’s (March 9) qualifying session for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Newgarden, the defending Indianapolis 500 winner, asserted his dominance on ovals last season, but he only had one podium finish on a road course with a second place at Road America. Now, Newgarden will be in an optimal position to chase his first non-oval win since Road America in 2022.

“No,” Newgarden told NBC’s Marty Snider when asked if he had expected to take the pole. “Gosh, I get jacked up every time I show up for an IndyCar race. You know, it’s an elevated level when you start out the year because you just don’t know. You have no idea if you’re going to keep coming back and producing results.

“It’s very difficult; you saw how tight it was. I didn’t know that this would come today. I just thought ‘Look, let’s get through round one, let’s get through round two and then see what we can make happen in the Fast Six … I’m happy to be back!”

Firestone Fast Six

Felix Rosenqvist and Romain Grosjean, both entering the season with small teams after leaving Arrow McLaren and Andretti Global, respectively, were the hot topic through the final round, both punching above their new teams’ normal weight and securing second and fifth-place starting positions.

The session ended in thrilling fashion, with only 0.0058 seconds between first and second.

Position Driver Number Team Time 1 Josef Newgarden 3 Team Penske 59.5714 2 Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing 59.5772 3 Pato O’Ward 5 Arrow McLaren 59.6540 4 Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global 59.8189 5 Romain Grosjean 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing 1:00.0642 6 Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global 1:03.5583

Round 2

After much speculation throughout the week that speeds would reach a new level on the streets of St. Pete, the track record was first broken by Herta during the second round. Soon after Herta set his then-record lap, Rosenqvist followed, breaking the track record with a time of 59.2706 seconds.

FRO WITH AUTHORITY!@FRosenqvist goes from 12th to first on the board, setting a new course record! 🤯#INDYCAR // #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/4iZZ0Kxl8a — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 9, 2024

Eliminated from Round 2 were:

Position Driver Number Team Deficit 7 Rinus VeeKay 21 Ed Carpenter Racing 0.0119 8 Will Power 12 Team Penske 0.0212 9 Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske 0.0359 10 Marcus Armstrong 11 Chip Ganassi Racing 0.0745 11 Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 0.3101 12 Christian Lundgaard 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 0.4790

Round 1 Group 1

The first session of the day passed without issue. Ericsson finished with the fastest time ahead of Armstrong and O’Ward.

Position Driver Number Team Deficit 13 Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganssi Racing 0.1695 15 Alexander Rossi 7 Arrow McLaren 0.1962 17 Tom Blomqvist 66 Meyer Shank Racing 0.3766 19 Linus Lundqvist 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 0.3832 21 Christian Rasmussen 20 Ed Carpenter Racing 0.5819 23 Kyffin Simpson 4 Chip Ganassi Racing 0.6754 25 Colin Braun 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing 1.6842

Round 1 Group 2

Round 1 Group 2 likewise passed with no major incidents. Herta set the fastest time, followed by Grosjean and Rosenqvist.

After a tough Practice 2, @SantinoFerrucci gave it all he had in quals 👊



He'll roll off P14 tomorrow.#INDYCAR // #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/hXkLQPi1Ez — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 9, 2024

Eliminated from Round 1 Group 2 were:

The 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will take place on Sunday, March 9 at 12 p.m. ET with coverage on NBC.