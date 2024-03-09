Cole Custer Wins Second Xfinity Pole of 2024 at Phoenix

Cole Custer won the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole for the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway by posting a speed of 131.483 mph.

It is Custer’s 20th Xfinity Series pole of his career and second pole of the 2024 season.

Custer is the most recent Xfinity winner at Phoenix, winning the 2023 championship in the process. He will be joined on the front row will be Chandler Smith, who will start second in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 81 with a 130.876 mph lap.

Craftsman Truck Series regular Corey Heim completed the qualifying session in third, a career-best starting effort in his fifth attempt. He also posted a 130.876 mph lap, tying Smith. However the tiebreaker went to Smith by virtue of owner points, relegating Heim to third.

Custer’s Stewart Haas Racing teammate Riley Herbst qualified fourth. Justin Allgaier was the fastest of the Chevrolets and completed the top five.

Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top 10.

CJ McLaughlin in the No. 38 for RSS Racing was the only entry that did not qualify for the race.

The Xfinity Series will take the green flag later this afternoon, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Television coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.