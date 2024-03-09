Cole Custer Wins Second Xfinity Pole of 2024 at Phoenix

Cole Custer won the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole for the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway by posting a speed of 131.483 mph.
It is Custer’s 20th Xfinity Series pole of his career and second pole of the 2024 season.
Custer is the most recent Xfinity winner at Phoenix, winning the 2023 championship in the process. He will be joined on the front row will be Chandler Smith, who will start second in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 81 with a 130.876 mph lap.
Craftsman Truck Series regular Corey Heim completed the qualifying session in third, a career-best starting effort in his fifth attempt. He also posted a 130.876 mph lap, tying Smith. However the tiebreaker went to Smith by virtue of owner points, relegating Heim to third.
Custer’s Stewart Haas Racing teammate Riley Herbst qualified fourth. Justin Allgaier was the fastest of the Chevrolets and completed the top five.
Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top 10.
CJ McLaughlin in the No. 38 for RSS Racing was the only entry that did not qualify for the race.
Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Qualifying Results
The Xfinity Series will take the green flag later this afternoon, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Television coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.
About the author
Wyatt Watson has followed NASCAR closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretchas a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter, collecting exclusive content for Frontstretch.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.