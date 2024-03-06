Ed Jones Running Xfinity Races for Hunt

Ed Jones will drive multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Sam Hunt Racing, SHR announced March 6.

Jones will race with the team starting at Circuit of the Americas.

He’ll also pilot the car at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway.

With Sage Karam already announced for an SHR start at COTA, Jones will drive the team’s second car, the No. 24, there.

“I’m really excited to be joining Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota Racing Development for my Xfinity Series debut and to compete in multiple races this season,” Jones said in a team release. “After spending time with Sam’s crew and the Toyota team, I have a lot of confidence in the program. I feel confident that we will be able to achieve some strong results.”

Should he qualify, Jones will make his Xfinity debut. He has one other NASCAR national series start, finishing 36th at COTA last year for Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The former open wheel competitor has three podium finishes in 63 NTT IndyCar Series starts between 2017 and 2021.

Jones is the fourth driver announced to the SHR stable for 2024, following Corey Heim, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Karam.