Entry List: 2024 General Tire 150

The second race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season — a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series West — features a 43-car entry list at Phoenix Raceway.

With 43 cars entered, three will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

The race is the first of the 2024 West season and its only combination race with the main series of the year.

Expected full-timers on the West side this year include Trevor Huddleston, Tyler Reif and Jack Wood. Huddleston and Reif have West victories on their resumes and Wood has experience in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Robbie Kennealy, Takuma Koga, Eric Johnson Jr., Bobby Hillis Jr., Kyle Keller, Nick Joanides, David Smith and Danica Dart are other anticipated full-time drivers for the season.

Todd Souza returns in his own No. 3 as a teammate to Reif. Souza will run a part-time West schedule this year.

Brayton Laster and Brad Perez fill the Nos. 10 and 11 for Fast Track Racing in their first starts with the team this season.

Phoenix marks William Sawalich‘s first race in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 for the season, same with Gio Ruggiero in Venturini Motorsports’ No. 20. Both will contest events across all three ARCA series in 2024, including the full ARCA Menards Series East schedule.

Sigma Performance Services’ No. 23 returns with Grant Enfinger now its driver, while co-owner Joe Farre will run a second entry, the No. 24.

Pinnacle Racing Group’s No. 28 makes the trek out West with Connor Mosack driving, while Rise Motorsports has Garrett Zacharias in its No. 31 for what would be his series debut.

Cook Racing Technologies’ No. 42 is out for the first time of the season, with Tanner Reif driving at Phoenix.

Venturini also has Isabella Robusto in one of its cars, making her first ARCA appearance in the No. 55.

After driving the No. 86 for Clubb Racing Inc. at Daytona International Speedway, Cody Dennison moves to the No. 06 for Wayne Peterson Racing.

The General Tire 150 will be run on Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will carry TV coverage.