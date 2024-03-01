Stunning Three-Wide Finish Lights Up NASCAR Cup Race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

This article is posted in collaboration with an outside sponsorship client. The opinions and information contained within do not necessarily represent Frontstretch and its staff.

Daniel Suarez ran out the winner at the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, coming out on top after the Mexican driver crossed the finish line as part of a three-way finale alongside Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

The action-packed race saw 48 lead changes, which is a new Cup record, and 14 different leaders, which is the fifth time in a row that more than a dozen leaders had been achieved at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and continues to show that NASCAR is in very healthy shape.

This was Daniel Suarez’s first win in NASCAR since 2022 and his first ever on an oval track, and the signs are that the racing discipline is starting to increase its viewership. By some accounts, the race saw a 5% increase in terms of viewers from Fox, and it was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend in the US.

The race was a must-watch from the get-go, with a massive pile-up occurring on Lap 2, with 16 cars involved, including eventual winner Suarez, who was still able to go on to clinch the victory.

The three-wide photo finish saw Suarez edge out Blaney by just 0.003 seconds and Busch in third, 0.007 seconds behind the winner, and those are very fine margins indeed.

Suarez was overjoyed at securing such a fine victory, commenting, “It was so damn close, man,” “It was so damn close. It was good racing. Ryan Blaney there, Kyle Busch, and Austin Cindric also were doing a great job giving pushes.

In the back straightaway, he didn’t push me because he knew I was going to (screw) his teammate, but, man, what a job.”

“We wrecked (on) Lap 2. The guys did an amazing job fixing this car. I can’t thank everyone enough, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance, Chevrolet, all the amazing fans here. Let’s go!” Suarez added. Blaney was impressed with the finale,

“I thought I laid back enough in (Turns) 1 and 2 to not let both lanes get that big of a run,” “I did that like the three laps before the end, and I was able to manage it kind of fairly well, and they just got both lanes shoving super hard. I just chose the bottom, and it was the safest place to be.”

“What a cool finish. Appreciate the fans for sticking around. That’s a lot of fun. That’s always a good time when we can do that, race clean, three-wide finish to the end. Happy for Daniel. That was cool to see. Fun racing with Kyle. I can’t complain; I’ve won them by very, very little, too, so I can’t complain too much when I lose them by that much.”



Austin Cindric had led the race for 32 laps but had to settle for fourth.

The NASCAR Cup Series circus continues apace with the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for what is sure to be another high-octane speed-fest.