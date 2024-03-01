Cole Custer Takes Las Vegas Xfinity Pole

Cole Custer won the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole for the LIUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday (March 1).

His speed of 181.281 mph bested Chandler Smith’s lap of 181.178 mph.

It’s Custer’s third Xfinity pole at Las Vegas and 19th of his career.

Smith will start alongside Custer on the front row, while AJ Allmendinger and Parker Retzlaff make up the second row. Austin Hill, who won both of the season opening races at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, rounds out the top five qualifiers.

Ryan Sieg starts sixth, Parker Kligerman is seventh and Sammy Smith begins in eighth. Sheldon Creed and Aric Almirola complete the top 10 starters.

Justin Allgaier had a big save after a tire went down while making his qualifying lap. He’ll start 36th.

Since there were 38 cars entered in the event, all qualified for the race.

In practice, there was one red flag for Anthony Alfredo, who appeared to have a right-front tire blow and hit the wall hard. NASCAR extended the practice session by five minutes. Alfredo will have to start 37th in a backup car with no laps on it.

Xfinity drivers will take on Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2 at 5 p.m. ET. Coverage is provided by FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.