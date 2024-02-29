On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by the president and lead anchor for the Performance Racing Network, Doug Rice, to discuss his final season in the broadcast booth.

Nolen asks Rice about his favorite memories in the booth and being able to call his first Daytona 500 in his final season.

After the conversation with Rice, Nolen is joined by Stephen Stumpf to discuss the wild NASCAR Cup Series finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend and its impact on Daniel Suarez‘s future.

For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Stumpf react to Josh Williams‘ comments after his early exit from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race last weekend.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.