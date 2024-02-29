Race Weekend Central
Doug Rice joins Bringing the Heat podcast with Bryan Nolen

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Doug Rice’s Last Lap

Bryan Nolen and Stephen Stumpf

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by the president and lead anchor for the Performance Racing Network, Doug Rice, to discuss his final season in the broadcast booth.

Nolen asks Rice about his favorite memories in the booth and being able to call his first Daytona 500 in his final season.

After the conversation with Rice, Nolen is joined by Stephen Stumpf to discuss the wild NASCAR Cup Series finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend and its impact on Daniel Suarez‘s future.

For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Stumpf react to Josh Williams‘ comments after his early exit from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race last weekend.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

bryannolentjrg
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Thanksgiving Photo

Stephen Stumpf is the NASCAR Content Director for Frontstretch and is a three-year veteran of the site. His weekly columns include “Stat Sheet” and “4 Burning Questions.” He also writes commentary, contributes to podcasts, edits articles and is frequently at the track for on-site coverage.

Can find on Twitter @stephen_stumpf.

