Hendrick Cup Drivers, Boris Said Running in Select Xfinity Races

Hendrick Motorsports is attempting 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, the team announced Feb. 27.

All four NASCAR Cup Series drivers — William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman — will drive the No. 17 with HendrickCars.com as sponsor.

Boris Said will also run a race at Sonoma Raceway.

“The No. 17 is a big part of our story, and it would be special to see it win – and win often – during our 40th anniversary season,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a release. “The sponsorship has been a big success for HendrickCars.com and our dealerships, and we’re pleased to add more races and take it to another level in 2024. It’s victory lane or bust.”

Byron will run four races at Phoenix Raceway in March, Darlington Raceway in May, Pocono Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

Larson is running at Circuit of the Americas and the Chicago street course.

Elliott pilots the No. 17 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Darlington in August.

Bowman’s competing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In 2023, Bowman, Byron, Elliott, Larson and Rajah Caruth drove the No. 17, totaling three top fives and four top 10s in six events.