Joey Logano Penalized for Unapproved Gloves Before Atlanta

Joey Logano will drop to the rear of the field before the start of Sunday’s (Feb. 25) NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and be required to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road, after NASCAR penalized Logano Sunday morning for the use of unapproved safety gloves.
The No. 9 of Chase Elliott will also drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s race due to unapproved adjustments.
As for Logano, the violation was from Section 14.3.1.1 of the NASCAR rulebook that states all protective gloves must meet the SFI-approved specifications, which Logano’s did not.
Logano was originally scheduled to start from second, outside the front row, while Elliott was slated to roll off 28th. Logano’s pass through must come at the first available opportunity.
Watch the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta live at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Totally Ridiculous for gloves has nothing to do with the car !!!
Probably the most goofy penalty ever. I find it hard to believe that could provide any measurable advantage.
A very strict enforcement of a rule with no regard for common sense.
So the glove manufacturer wasn’t a sponsor of NASCAR
Will there be a museum in the Nacar Hall of Fame to see other “infractions” IE the “CUCUMBER” rule (lol) that had him sitting in a hot car during practice with his wife posting pics of visiting him in jail or some such stuff and NASCAR got pissed at the social media post, if memory serves. Roger, where are you with this nonsense? Probably being the businessman he is and thanking and praising those who pull this garbage FIRST, his drivers last. IMO. Always the salesman, I get it, but it is infuriating at times, my view.
I swear Fords in particular Joey Logano has dialed it in at a hot rate the first two races, and NASCAR seems to want to send a message. Gloves? Insanity. What does that have to do with THE CAR and specs etc! Really?
PENSKE DON’T LET THE PULL THIS BS AGAIN!
Why is this difficult to understand? He used a modified part. That’s against the rules.
What if he wanted to wear a cape? Like Batman?
As long as it won’t burn up in a fire and NA$CAR can make some $$$$!
It looks like Joey’s glove was modified by sewing webs between the thumb and index finger so when he put his hand out the window, it gave him an aerodynamic advantage. According to the rules, that’s a no-no. They got trying to cheat and were penalized.