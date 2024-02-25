Joey Logano Penalized for Unapproved Gloves Before Atlanta

Joey Logano will drop to the rear of the field before the start of Sunday’s (Feb. 25) NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and be required to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road, after NASCAR penalized Logano Sunday morning for the use of unapproved safety gloves.

The No. 9 of Chase Elliott will also drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s race due to unapproved adjustments.

As for Logano, the violation was from Section 14.3.1.1 of the NASCAR rulebook that states all protective gloves must meet the SFI-approved specifications, which Logano’s did not.

Logano was originally scheduled to start from second, outside the front row, while Elliott was slated to roll off 28th. Logano’s pass through must come at the first available opportunity.

Watch the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta live at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.