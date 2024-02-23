Daniel Dye Wins 1st Career Truck Pole at Atlanta

Daniel Dye won his first career pole, taking the top starting position for Saturday’s (Feb. 23) NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Dye’s No. 43 topped the charts with a speed of 174.246 mph.

Dye was followed by fellow first-year driver Tyler Ankrum of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, who posted a speed of 173.467 mph.

ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski qualified third, breaking up the other two MHR drivers, Jack Wood and Christian Eckes, who completed the top five.

Grant Enfinger, Kyle Busch, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy and Conner Jones rounded out the top 10.

Colby Howard in the No. 1 TRICON Garage entry was the fastest Toyota. His lap was good enough for 15th.

Qualifying featured 33 entries, so all drivers qualified for the race.

The green flag will drop for the Fr8 208 on Saturday, Feb. 24, at noon ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.