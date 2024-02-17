Jesse Love Wins 1st Pole, RCR Sweeps Front Row at Daytona

Jesse Love won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole in qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway with a speed of 181.079 mph. He won the pole on Saturday (Feb. 18) in his first race with Richard Childress Racing, which will also be his series debut.

Love edged out teammate Austin Hill by the slimmest of margins as Hill posted a speed of 181.068 mph.

In row two, AJ Allmendinger, in his return to full-time Xfinity Series racing, and Parker Kligerman line up behind the two RCR Chevrolets.

Shane van Gisbergen completed the top five in his first career Xfinity Series start.

Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements, John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Retzlaff and Anthony Alfredo completed the top 10 in sixth through 10th, respectively.

Qualifying was limited to a single round of qualifying due to the weather in the vicinity.

Stanton Barrett, Dawson Cram, Kyle Sieg, CJ McLaughlin, Caesar Bacarella and Joey Gase were the entries who did not qualify for the race this afternoon.

However, upon inspection, David Starr’s No. 66 was disqualified, thereby resulting in Starr missing the race and Cram making it.

The United Rentals 300 will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.