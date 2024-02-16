Since its inception in 1959, the Daytona 500 has had a week of pre-race festivities and on-track activity. It may no longer be an entire week of racing, but Speedweeks gives the Daytona 500 the most preparation of any event on the calendar.

Aside from its role in amping up the excitement for the Great American Race, Speedweeks is also the first chance for NASCAR Cup Series teams to flex their muscle. The Busch Light Clash left Daytona International Speedway after 2020 and the amount of practice sessions have dwindled, but there’s still qualifying, the Bluegreen Vacation Duels and the remaining practice sessions to gauge the speed and race ability of the 40 cars lined up on Sunday (Feb. 18).

Since the removal of the Clash, the biggest prizes up for grabs prior to the 500 are the pole position, the outside pole and a victory in one of the two qualifying races; those four drivers will make up the first two rows on Sunday.

Accomplishing any of these would generate fanfare, but how often do they correlate to success on Sunday?

For the pole position, the answer is very little. Dale Jarrett won the Daytona 500 from the pole in 2000, and the inside of the front row has been 0-for-23 since.

The polesitter hasn’t even come close to winning either. Only two of the last 23 500’s saw the polesitter finish in the top five (two fifths), and only six of the last 23 finished in the top 10. The polesitter only led the most laps once (Jeff Gordon in 2015), and the polesitter has only led more than 20 laps on four occasions. Conversely, 11 polesitters led either one lap or no laps on Sunday.

Year Polesitter D500 Finish D500 Laps Led 2001 Bill Elliott 5th 1 2002 Jimmie Johnson 15th 0 2003 Jeff Green 39th (crash) 0 2004 Greg Biffle 12th 0 2005 Dale Jarrett 15th 0 2006 Jeff Burton 32nd 18 2007 David Gilliland 8th 18 2008 Jimmie Johnson 27th 1 2009 Martin Truex Jr. 11th 1 2010 Mark Martin 12th 11 2011 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 24th (crash) 9 2012 Carl Edwards 8th 0 2013 Danica Patrick 8th 5 2014 Austin Dillon 9th 1 2015 Jeff Gordon 33rd 87 2016 Chase Elliott 37th 3 2017 Chase Elliott 14th 39 2018 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 17th 13 2019 William Byron 21st (crash) 44 2020 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20th 24 2021 Alex Bowman 35th (crash) 1 2022 Kyle Larson 32nd (crash) 1 2023 Alex Bowman 5th 12 2024 Joey Logano ? ?

The winner of the Duels have had much better luck on Sunday, but even then, only two Duel winners since 2001 have gone on to win the 500: Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2004 and Matt Kenseth in 2012.

Twelve of the 46 Duel winners scored a top five, 22 of the 46 earned a top 10 and 14 of the 46 failed to finish the race. Sixteen of the 46 went on to lead at least 20 laps, while four of the 46 led the most laps (in bold).

Year Duel 1 Winner D500 Finish D500 Laps Led Duel 2 Winner D500 Finish D500 Laps Led 2001 Sterling Marlin 7th 39 Mike Skinner 26 24 2002 Jeff Gordon 9th 19 Michael Waltrip 5th 20 2003 Robby Gordon 6th 0 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 36th 22 2004 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1st 58 Elliott Sadler 7th 0 2005 Michael Waltrip 37th (engine) 42 Tony Stewart 7th 107 2006 Elliott Sadler 4th 5 Jeff Gordon 26th 1 2007 Tony Stewart 43rd (crash) 35 Jeff Gordon 10th 0 2008 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 9th 12 Denny Hamlin 17th 32 2009 Jeff Gordon 13th 14 Kyle Busch 41st (crash) 88 2010 Jimmie Johnson 35th (rear axle) 0 Kasey Kahne 30th (crash) 4 2011 Kurt Busch 5th 19 Jeff Burton 36th (engine) 5 2012 Tony Stewart 16th 3 Matt Kenseth 1st 50 2013 Kevin Harvick 42nd (crash) 0 Kyle Busch 34th (engine) 0 2014 Matt Kenseth 6th 0 Denny Hamlin 2nd 16 2015 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 3rd 32 Jimmie Johnson 5th 39 2016 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 36th 15 Kyle Busch 3rd 19 2017 Chase Elliott 14th 39 Denny Hamlin 17th 0 2018 Ryan Blaney 7th 118 Chase Elliott 33rd (crash) 4 2019 Kevin Harvick 26th (crash) 0 Joey Logano 4th 11 2020 Joey Logano 26th (crash) 6 William Byron 40th (crash) 0 2021 Aric Almirola 34th (crash) 0 Austin Dillon 3rd 7 2022 Brad Keselowski 9th 67 Chris Buescher 16th 0 2023 Joey Logano 2nd 12 Aric Almirola 21st (crash) 16 2024 Tyler Reddick ? ? Christopher Bell ? ?

As pure speed and drafting speed are two entirely different variables, it’s not a surprise to see the Duel winners have significantly more success on Sunday than the polesitters. Still, winning a Duel does not automatically guarantee a winning car in the 500.

As for the drivers that actually won the Daytona 500? Their qualifying speeds look like they were drawn out of a hat. Nine of the 23 won the 500 after qualifying outside the top 20, while only seven six qualified inside the top five.

It’s important to note that only the first two spots of the 500 are locked in by qualifying. Speeds from third on back only set the starting order for the Duels.

Year D500 Winner D500 Laps led D500 Qualifying Duel Finish 2001 Michael Waltrip 27 13th 9th 2002 Ward Burton 5 5th 9th 2003 Michael Waltrip 68 4th 2nd 2004 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 58 3rd 1st 2005 Jeff Gordon 29 3rd 7th 2006 Jimmie Johnson 24 5th (disallowed) 4th 2007 Kevin Harvick 4 29th 29th (rear end) 2008 Ryan Newman 8 23rd 3rd 2009 Matt Kenseth 7 23rd 26th (crash) 2010 Jamie McMurray 2 19th 6th 2011 Trevor Bayne 6 3rd 19th (crash) 2012 Matt Kenseth 50 16th 1st 2013 Jimmie Johnson 17 21st 4th 2014 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 54 7th 4th 2015 Joey Logano 31 21st 3rd 2016 Denny Hamlin 95 10th 5th 2017 Kurt Busch 1 22nd 3rd 2018 Austin Dillon 1 14th 6th 2019 Denny Hamlin 30 12th 4th 2020 Denny Hamlin 79 5th 11th 2021 Michael McDowell 1 27th 9th 2022 Austin Cindric 21 21st 2nd 2023 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 10 35th 16th 2024 ? ? ?

A team can have a fast or slow car in single-car qualifying thanks to the great equalizer of the draft. The Duels, however, paint a far different picture.

Eighteen of the last 23 500 winners finished top 10 in their qualifying race, and that includes 13 who finished in the top six. When excluding the three DNFs, a driver has only won the 500 in the 21st century after finishing 11th or worse in a Duel on two occasions: Denny Hamlin in 2020 (11th) and last year’s Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (16th).

A driver doesn’t have to win a Duel, but the common denominator is having a car capable of contenting for the win by finishing in the highest third or quartile of the running order.

As the page turns toward the 66th running of the Great American Race, keep an eye on the top five and top 10 of each Duel. History says that Sunday’s winner will most likely hail from one of those groups.