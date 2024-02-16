Race Weekend Central
2023 ARCA Daytona pack racing - Greg Van Alst, No. 35 Van Alst Motorsports Chevrolet (Credit: NKP)

Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography

ARCA Daytona Race Moved Up to Friday Night

Mark Kristl

With the likelihood of inclement weather affecting the season-opening race weekend at Daytona International Speedway, the ARCA Menards Series race will be contested Friday night (Feb. 16) following the conclusion of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

The 80-lap race will begin at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET. The race will begin on FOX Sports 2 and then be shifted to FOX Sports 1 once the scheduled college basketball programming ends on FS1.

Viewers who subscribe to FS1 may also watch the race on the FOX Sports App in its entirety. The event will also re-air on FS1 during its original Saturday time slot.

Greg Van Alst is the defending race winner. In the lone practice session held on Thursday, Marco Andretti posted the fastest time. Qualifying for the ARCA Daytona 200 will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET.

