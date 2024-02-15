Joey Logano, Michael McDowell Pace Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

With Daytona 500 pole qualifying and the subsequent Bluegreen Vacation Duels complete, the field is set for the 2024 Daytona 500.

Joey Logano and Michael McDowell will start on the front row of the NASCAR Cup Series’ first race of the 2024 season, with Duel winners Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell behind them in row two.

Chase Elliott starts fifth, while Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek round out the top 10.

The four open cars to make the field include Jimmie Johnson (23rd), Kaz Grala (26th), Anthony Alfredo (39th) and David Ragan (40th).

BJ McLeod and JJ Yeley failed to qualify for the race after being unable to finish well enough in their respective Duels.

Based on incidents during the Duels, at least Ryan Blaney and Daniel Hemric are going to backup cars and will forfeit their posted starting spots.

The Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with coverage from FOX Sports 1.