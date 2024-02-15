On the season premiere of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to recap Daytona 500 media day.

They get the thoughts of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. ahead of the biggest race of the year in the NASCAR Cup Series.

After hearing from those drivers, Nolen and Lyle react to qualifying for the 500, with the front row officially made up of Joey Logano and Michael McDowell.

For the soundbite of the week, they guys go back to the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and give their thoughts on the feud between Logano and Ty Gibbs.

