Bringing the Heat: Recapping Daytona 500 Media Day

Bryan Nolen and Trey Lyle
On the season premiere of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to recap Daytona 500 media day.

They get the thoughts of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. ahead of the biggest race of the year in the NASCAR Cup Series.

After hearing from those drivers, Nolen and Lyle react to qualifying for the 500, with the front row officially made up of Joey Logano and Michael McDowell.

For the soundbite of the week, they guys go back to the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and give their thoughts on the feud between Logano and Ty Gibbs.

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

