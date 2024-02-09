MHR Adds Zane Smith to No. 91

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Zane Smith will drive a partial NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2024, MHR announced Feb. 9.

Smith will drive the No. 91, which was previously announced as a part-time ride for Jack Wood.

Instacoat Premium Products will sponsor the effort in three of the events, while also joining MHR’s Christian Eckes for two races at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

“I’m super pumped to partner up with Bill McAnally and the MHR team for a handful of NCTS races this season,” Smith said in a team release. “It is going to be fun to race to win and not have to necessarily worry about racing for points.”

Smith’s first race will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The remainder of his schedule includes Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring, Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

Those four races are in addition to Wood’s previously announced 14 starts in the truck. It’s not yet known who will pilot the No. 91 for the remainder of the year.

“Having Zane is a huge boost for our team and will be a great benefit to Jack Wood and the entire No. 91 team,” team owner Bill McAnally added. “Zane and Christian have been teammates before earlier in their careers also and he’ll be a great asset to all four teams. We couldn’t do this without the incredible relationship we’ve built with the Instacoat Premium Products team and their enthusiasm for our program.”

Eckes, Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Dye make up the rest of the MHR program for 2024.

In 2023, Smith scored two wins, 10 top fives and 10 top 10s in the Truck Series while piloting the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports. He moves to the NASCAR Cup Series for 2024 full time for Spire Motorsports via a partnership with Trackhouse Racing.