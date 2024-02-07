Race Weekend Central
Natalie Decker Attempting Xfinity Daytona Race for DGM

Joy Tomlinson

Natalie Decker is joining DGM Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season opener at Daytona International Speedway, she announced on X Feb. 7.

Decker will drive the No. 36 with sponsorship from Amped Fitness.

DGM reposted Decker’s post, stating: “Excited to welcome another lady to the team on National Girls and Women in Sports Day!”

Decker competed in two Xfinity races in 2023, one each for SS-Green Light Racing and Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

She has 10 total starts in the Xfinity Series.

Decker also has run in 32 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, earning a top five in 2020 at Daytona.

