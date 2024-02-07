Natalie Decker Attempting Xfinity Daytona Race for DGM

Natalie Decker is joining DGM Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season opener at Daytona International Speedway, she announced on X Feb. 7.

Decker will drive the No. 36 with sponsorship from Amped Fitness.

DGM reposted Decker’s post, stating: “Excited to welcome another lady to the team on National Girls and Women in Sports Day!”

Decker competed in two Xfinity races in 2023, one each for SS-Green Light Racing and Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

She has 10 total starts in the Xfinity Series.

Decker also has run in 32 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, earning a top five in 2020 at Daytona.