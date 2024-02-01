Zachary Tinkle Returning to Fast Track Racing in ARCA East in 2024

Zachary Tinkle is going full send in 2024.

The fourth-place finisher in the ARCA Menards Series East points from last season is returning to Andy Hillenberg’s Fast Track Racing for the full East schedule, his team announced via press release.

“I can’t wait to get back to the track and build on what Andy (Hillenberg), Todd (Parrott) and I started in 2023 with the Fast Track Racing team,” Tinkle said.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and another year with everyone in ARCA.”

Former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Todd Parrott will be at the helm for the No. 11 car. Parrott is best known for winning a championship and a Daytona 500 with Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett in the late 1990s.

Parrott and Tinkle put together four top 10s and an average finish of 9.5 last season. Tinkle also made some starts at the national level of ARCA in 2023, scoring a ninth-place finish at Berlin Raceway.

“I’m looking forward to this season with Zachary,” Hillenburg said. “His confidence is up as well as mine, for good reasons. Zachary and Todd’s experience from last year will make us a lot stronger off the trailer and translate to better finishes for our team.

“2024 is going to be fun with the 11 car.”