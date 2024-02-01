Ryan Hunter-Reay, Conor Daly Joining Dreyer & Reinbold/Cusick in 2024 Indy 500

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Conor Daly are joining Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports in the NTT IndyCar Series’ Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this season, the teams announced Feb. 1.

Hunter-Reay will run the No. 23, while Daly pilots the No. 24.

The announcement marks a renewal of Dreyer & Reinbold’s partnership with Cusick.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing since joining them in 2023,” Hunter-Reay said. “I’m thrilled to be back and ready to build on where we left off last year. We had a very strong showing at the ‘500’ last year, and if it were not for a failed front wing adjuster early in the race, I truly feel we would have been fighting in the top five to the finish.”

“When Dennis first called me, he told me he believed I could win the Indy 500, and all he wanted going into 2024 was the best chance to win as a team,” Daly said. “As a driver, what more could you want?

“I’m extremely thankful for the belief that Dennis has in me and the chance to drive one of his cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. To be teamed up with a champion like Ryan, as well, I believe truly makes us a threat in the Month of May. I love the team Dennis has built already, and getting to know the guys at the shop has been a true pleasure. I cannot wait to hit the ground running at the test in April.”

Hunter-Reay finished 11th in last year’s Indy 500 competing for Dreyer & Reinbold, while Daly came home eighth for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native Hunter-Reay has 16 wins in his IndyCar career as well as 44 podiums. He took home the championship in 2012.

Daly has one podium finish that came in 2016 at the Raceway at Belle Isle.