Draiver Sponsoring Harrison Burton in 2 Cup Races

Draiver will sponsor Harrison Burton in two NASCAR Cup Series races, Wood Brothers Racing announced Feb. 1.

It will also be an associate sponsor of Burton as well as Austin Cindric.

“I could not be more excited to represent Draiver on and off the track,” Burton said in a release. “Their values and vision are parallel to those of our team, and I look forward to racing the No. 21 Draiver Ford Mustang this year.”

Burton scored two top 10s in his second full-time season in 2023, earning a season-best finish of sixth place at Darlington Raceway in the spring.

The specific races and paint scheme will be revealed at a later date.