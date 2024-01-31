Sam Mayer Adds Carolina Carports Sponsorship

Carolina Carports will be sponsoring Sam Mayer in three NASCAR Xfinity Series events, JR Motorsports announced Jan. 31.
The company will be on the No. 1 at Daytona International Speedway for the season opener. Additionally, it will join Mayer at Texas Motor Speedway in April and Bristol Motor Speedway in September.
“Carolina Carports is a family business much like our own,” JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a release. “Meeting Adela (Herrera) and her team, it’s clear she has built her company on quality and excellence, and that makes Carolina Carports a great fit for Sam and the No. 1 team.”
In his second full-time season in 2023, Mayer earned four wins, 13 top fives and 19 top 10s and placed third in the standings.
The United Rentals 300 at Daytona is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FOX Sports 1.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.