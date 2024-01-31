Sam Mayer Adds Carolina Carports Sponsorship

Carolina Carports will be sponsoring Sam Mayer in three NASCAR Xfinity Series events, JR Motorsports announced Jan. 31.

The company will be on the No. 1 at Daytona International Speedway for the season opener. Additionally, it will join Mayer at Texas Motor Speedway in April and Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

“Carolina Carports is a family business much like our own,” JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a release. “Meeting Adela (Herrera) and her team, it’s clear she has built her company on quality and excellence, and that makes Carolina Carports a great fit for Sam and the No. 1 team.”

In his second full-time season in 2023, Mayer earned four wins, 13 top fives and 19 top 10s and placed third in the standings.

The United Rentals 300 at Daytona is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FOX Sports 1.