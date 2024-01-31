Choice Privileges to Sponsor Daniel Suarez

Choice Privileges is partnering with Trackhouse Racing Team and Daniel Suarez for 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series, Trackhouse announced Jan. 31.

The rewards program of Choice Hotels International will be aboard Suarez’s No. 99 in four events, including at Kansas Speedway in the spring, World Wide Technology Raceway, Richmond Raceway in August and at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

“Partners like Choice Hotels are the type of partners you want to have,” Justin Marks, Trackhouse Racing Founder and Owner, said in a team release. “They are a highly successful, recognizable, international company. Their decision to join us at Trackhouse is not only extremely gratifying but a badge of honor for the men and

women of this company. We think the exciting programs they have planned in 2024 are going to appeal to Trackhouse fans and fans of our sport.”

Last season, Suarez earned three top fives and 10 top 10s, with a season-best finish of second at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July.