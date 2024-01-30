Mobil 1 Sponsoring Multiple Toyota Drivers in 2024

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Mobil 1 is sponsoring several drivers across multiple motorsports series, Mobil 1 and Toyota Racing Development announced Jan. 30.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, the company will be aboard Christopher Bell‘s No. 20 in three races, starting with the Busch Light Clash this weekend.

It will also sponsor 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick in two events (Phoenix Raceway in spring, Richmond Raceway in August) and Bubba Wallace in one, at Circuit of the Americas.

“It’s really awesome for Mobil 1 to come on board,” Reddick said in a release. “When you look at a brand like Mobil 1, the technology, the innovation, the things they continue to improve and push – it is great to have a partner like that involved with our race team at 23XI, because honestly, we are trying to do some of the same things. I am excited to be working with them this upcoming year, and hopefully we can find their race car in victory lane.”

“I’m excited to have Mobil 1 on my Toyota this season,” Wallace said. “They have done a lot inside the sport – you have seen them on various teams and cars, so to carry that iconic brand in 2024 is really cool. The connection with Toyota makes it tie in all together and hopefully carry a lot of speed and a good time, so we are looking forward to the opportunity.”

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek will sport the Mobil 1 branding in three Cup events in the fall.

Additionally, Mobil 1 will be on Chandler Smith‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series car in several races, as well as NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Taylor Gray‘s truck.

A release stated that the branding will run in the ARCA Menards Series and Late Model racing with Brent Crews and Isabella Robusto.