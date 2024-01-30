BetMGM, RCR Announces Partnership Extension

BetMGM will continue to partner with Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Jan. 30 in a team release.

The sports betting and iGaming operator will be a primary sponsor of both Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch in select events.

“Since our partnership first began in 2021, BetMGM has done an excellent job building on their partnership with Richard Childress Racing through fun, unique activations geared toward engaging race fans and sports bettors,” Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said in a team release. “We look forward to building on the success of our innovative partnership.”

Last season, BetMGM was aboard Dillon’s No. 3 in four races and Busch’s No. 8 in one.

In 2023, Dillon earned one top five and seven top 10s. Busch, meanwhile, claimed three wins, 10 top fives and 17 top 10s in his first year with RCR.