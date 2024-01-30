BetMGM, RCR Announces Partnership Extension

BetMGM will continue to partner with Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Jan. 30 in a team release.
The sports betting and iGaming operator will be a primary sponsor of both Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch in select events.
“Since our partnership first began in 2021, BetMGM has done an excellent job building on their partnership with Richard Childress Racing through fun, unique activations geared toward engaging race fans and sports bettors,” Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said in a team release. “We look forward to building on the success of our innovative partnership.”
Last season, BetMGM was aboard Dillon’s No. 3 in four races and Busch’s No. 8 in one.
In 2023, Dillon earned one top five and seven top 10s. Busch, meanwhile, claimed three wins, 10 top fives and 17 top 10s in his first year with RCR.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.