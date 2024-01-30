Race Weekend Central
Photo: Khonesavanh Saysamongdy/ARCA Racing used with permission

ARCA West Race at Madera Pushed Back 1 Week

Mark Kristl

The ARCA Menards Series West will now compete at Madera Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 28, series officials announced on Jan. 30.

The Madera race was originally announced for Saturday, Sept. 21. The move allows the West series to join the 51st Harvest Classic event at the racetrack.

The date change also results in two ARCA-sanctioned races that weekend. The ARCA Menards Series field will race at Kansas Speedway on Friday, Sept. 27.

FloRacing will have coverage of the 150-lap West race at the 0.333-mile short track.

The Madera event remains the ninth race of the 12-race 2024 West season.

It will be the ninth West race at the racetrack. Kaden Honeycutt won the 2023 edition, the first West race held there since 2009.

