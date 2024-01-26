Lando Norris Renews Contract With McLaren

Lando Norris has signed a multi-year renewal with McLaren Racing in Formula 1, the team announced Jan. 26.

The new agreement extends beyond the 2025 F1 season.

“It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya,” Norris said in a team release. “I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

“The work Zak, Andrea and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren. I’m excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years.”

Norris finished sixth in the standings in 2023, earning seven podiums. He earned a season’s best finish of second in six events.

In his five-year career, Norris has tallied 13 podiums.

Both Norris and Oscar Piastri will remain at McLaren through at least 2026, as Piastri recently signed an extension as well.