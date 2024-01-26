Focused Health Sponsoring Zane Smith in Cup

Focused Health is sponsoring Zane Smith in 20 NASCAR Cup Series races, Trackhouse Racing Team announced Jan. 26.

The company will be on board Smith’s No. 71 of Spire Motorsports.

“This partnership with Focused Health is incredibly important to me, Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing,” Smith said in a team release. “It will be my job this year to bring awareness to the government supported health insurance programs available to our fans. These programs are both primary and supplemental, and Focused Health will educate those in need and introduce them to the programs readily available.”

Smith won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2022 and was runner up in the standings in 2020 and 2021. In 92 races, he earned nine wins, 35 top fives and 57 top 10s.

He also has two top fives and eight top 10s in 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, as well as one top 10 in Cup.

Smith will compete for Spire in an alliance with Trackhouse in 2024.