Sage Karam Driving Daytona for Hunt

Sage Karam will compete in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway for Sam Hunt Racing, SHR announced Jan. 23.

Karam will pilot the No. 26 with CRC Brakleen sponsorship.

The race is currently Karam’s only specifically announced race with the team, though a release reveals he will compete with the organization in multiple events this year.

“I am very grateful and excited to be teaming back up with Sam Hunt Racing and CRC this year to be able to build on the success that we found last year at Road America,” Karam said in a team release. “Both SHR and CRC are two companies that are very close to my heart, and I am honored that they have given another shot to showcase the great things we can accomplish in 2024.

“Sam [Hunt, team owner] has built a team of dedicated and hardworking people that make my job easy, and CRC is a great compliment to our program with the special and loyal relationship we have formed over the years. I believe our success this past year was just a glimpse of the potential that we can accomplish together as a team.”

Karam is the third driver announced to the SHR stable for 2024, all part time. Jeffrey Earnhardt and Corey Heim will also run part-time schedules in the No. 26.

Karam made 12 Xfinity starts in 2023, one of which came with SHR. That race, at Road America, was also his best result of the year, finishing fourth.

“Sage proved very quickly last season that he is a high caliber talent with lots of potential to succeed in stock car racing,” Hunt added. “He brings a focus and intensity to his work that is far above average and embraces his challenge and journey. To have a great brand like CRC Industries partner with us this year is a clear sign of their commitment to motorsports, and our job is to ensure we grow and succeed together in harmony. Fulfillment in my seat comes from the ability to compete with like-minded, gold-hearted competitors and humans – and both Sage Karam and CRC industries share the SHR vision.”