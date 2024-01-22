The Most Lop-Sided F1 Title Victories

This article is posted in collaboration with an outside sponsorship client. The opinions and information contained within do not necessarily represent Frontstretch and its staff.

For decades, Formula 1 racing has reigned as the apex of motorsport, pitting the crème de la crème of drivers against one another in a battle for ultimate glory.

Through the years, this illustrious competition has witnessed breathtakingly close fights for the championship, with every twist and turn leaving us on the edge of our seats.

Yet, occasionally, we’ve had some seasons that were downright yawn-inducing. Take, for instance, the 2023 campaign that just ended – it falls into the “snooze fest” category.

Super Max Romps to Third Straight Title

Over the past year, Max Verstappen has been the undisputed ruler of the sport, commanding with an iron fist. Over the last year, he triumphed in a staggering 19 of the 22 contested races. The remaining three victories were snatched by his teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. But it was the Flying Dutchman’s exceptional dominance that took the racing world by storm.

As a result, the betting world is ablaze with anticipation. It should come as no surprise that Formula One betting markets are heavily skewed in the triple world champion’s favorite. Mercedes’ recent struggles, as well as Ferrari’s plight over the past year, mean that he faces few formidable contenders. The only man capable of challenging his rival might be McLaren’s talented young Brit, Lando Norris.

Nevertheless, with Red Bull’s main man dominating the field for the past couple of years, it begs the question: How many other F1 world championships have been won in such a fashion?

Lewis Hamilton

Before Verstappen burst onto the scene, Lewis Hamilton reigned supreme in Formula One, dominating the sport for years. However, fate had other plans for him at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where his dreams of capturing an unprecedented eighth world title were dashed.

His first three championships came after exhilarating battles, first against Ferrari’s Felipe Massa and then against his own teammate Nico Rosberg during the Silver War. But it was his two most recent victories in which he was a class apart.

In 2019, he claimed victory in 11 of 21 races, including six of the first eight. He finished a staggering 87 points ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas. The following year, the Stevange-born phenomenon outdid himself once again.

Despite a short calendar of just 17 races due to global events, Hamilton triumphed 11 times, equalling Michael Schumacher’s seven world titles. He finished a whopping 124 points ahead of his teammate, solidifying his status as an all-time great.

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel had his fair share of dominant seasons. The German secured four consecutive championships between 2010 and 2013, with the 2011 and 2013 seasons being particularly one-sided. In 2011, the recently retired star triumphed in a staggering 11 out of 19 races, leaving his closest competitor, 2009 champion Jenson Button, trailing 122 points behind.

Two years later, he continued his reign of dominance by winning 13 out of 19 races – including an impressive streak of nine victories in the latter half of the season. He left his rival, Fernando Alonso, in the dust, finishing a resounding 155 points ahead. He secured the championship with three races to spare, solidifying his place as the youngest driver to ever win four consecutive titles.