Marco Andretti Competing in Partial ARCA, Truck Schedule

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Marco Andretti will drive a part-time ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule for Cook Racing Technologies in 2024, Cook announced Jan. 18.

Andretti will compete in 13 ARCA events for Cook in its No. 17 across the main, East and West divisions, starting at Daytona International Speedway.

Additionally, he’ll drive seven Truck races in a partnership with Roper Racing Team, which fields the No. 04. His first race with the Cory Roper-owned organization will be at Circuit of the Americas.

“I’m really happy with the program we’ve put in place for my racing schedule in 2024,” Andretti said in a release. “This plan is a good mixture of races with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series that provides maximum track time, which is what I’m after.

“It will answer a lot of my unknowns in stock cars. I also want to do it the right way and not go right to the top of their sport on my [NTT] IndyCar [Series] and [Camping World] SRX [Series] merit as I respect the amount of talent in all of the various stock car series.”

Andretti debuted in the Truck Series in 2023 for Spire Motorsports, scoring a best finish in three starts of 18th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The grandson of Mario Andretti is most known for 251 starts in the NTT IndyCar Series since 2006, earning two wins. After the 2020 season, he moved to running just the Indianapolis 500 in the series each year.

Andretti is the third driver to be announced to the Cook stable for 2024. Tanner Reif and Brandon Jones will split the No. 42 in ARCA.

The remainder of Roper’s schedule outside of Andretti’s seven starts has not been announced, nor is it clear if Cook will field the ARCA No. 17 full time outside of Andretti’s appearances.

Roper’s full ARCA schedule includes races at Daytona, Phoenix Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, both Kansas Speedway races, Iowa Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the Milwaukee Mile, Watkins Glen International and Bristol Motor Speedway. Additionally, he’ll drive the West-only events at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway.

In the Truck Series, Andretti will appear at COTA, IRP, Milwaukee, Bristol, Kansas, Homestead and Phoenix.