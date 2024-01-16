Harrison’s Sponsoring Josh Berry in 2 Races

Josh Berry has added Harrison’s sponsorship for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Jan. 16.

The clothing company will sponsor Berry’s No. 4 in two races, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and during the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“After racing against other Late Models with the Harrison’s name on them, it was an honor to represent Harrison’s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Berry said in a team release. “We were able to win in our first year together. The Harrison family believed in me then and it’s incredibly heartwarming to have their continued support now at Stewart-Haas.”

Harrison’s follows Berry to SHR from JR Motorsports, for whom he drove the No. 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In 2023, Berry earned 11 top fives and 18 top 10s in Xfinity competition. He also drove 10 Cup events between Hendrick Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club, scoring a top five and three top 10s.