Sunny Delight Sponsoring Josh Berry

Sunny Delight will sponsor Josh Berry in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Jan. 12.

The drink will rep Berry’s No. 4 in multiple events, including the first two races of the season — the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the season-opening Daytona 500.

Berry is in his first season in the Cup Series as a full-timer, having replaced Kevin Harvick in SHR’s No. 4.

In 2023 while with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he earned 11 top fives and 18 top 10s, finishing 11th in points.

He also drove 10 Cup races for Hendrick Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club, snagging a top five and three top 10s.