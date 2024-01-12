CELSIUS Re-Ups With Kaulig for 2024

CELSIUS Essential Energy announced Jan. 12 it will continue its sponsorship of Kaulig Racing in 2024.

The company will sponsor the team’s No. 16 in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

AJ Allmendinger will drive the CELSIUS-sponsored car. He’s full time in the Xfinity Series and will drive a part-time Cup schedule.

“CELSIUS has always been important to everyone at Kaulig Racing,” Kaulig President Chris Rice said in a team release. “We encourage all our employees to take time for their health and fitness, and having a longtime partner that not only encourages the same, but aids our employees in doing so, is awesome. It means a lot to us to continue this partnership as we go into our ninth season with CELSIUS.”

Added Allmendinger, “I’m excited about our continued partnership with CELSIUS. To see the growth of CELSIUS, even since I joined the team in 2019, has been really special. CELSIUS is the go-to energy drink for my team and I, and it was definitely fun to have it as part of our victory lane celebrations last season. We’re going to have a fun season as this brand continues to grow, and I look forward to representing them on and off the track.”

Allmendinger’s full Cup schedule has not been announced outside of the Daytona 500, for which he will be sponsored by CELSIUS.