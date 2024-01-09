Santino Ferrucci Back With Foyt for 2024

Santino Ferrucci is back with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season, Foyt announced Jan. 9.

Ferrucci returns to the No. 14, with sponsorship from Sexton Properties.

“I’m super stoked to be back with the team,” Ferrucci said in a team release. “It’s really good to start building some continuity with everybody and I think it’s going to improve our results. My expectations for the year are to come out of the gate a lot more prepared than we were last year; working with [Team] Penske things are hopefully going to be a lot smoother and I’m looking forward to being back at the Indy 500 again.”

“I’m very happy to have Santino back,” Larry Foyt, team president, added. “We worked well together, and he brings a good energy to the team. Obviously, we have our eyes set on the Indy 500, but we also had some good pace in other races but didn’t get the results. Together we are focused on moving up in the championship standings and I believe we can achieve that.”

In 2023, his first season with Foyt, Ferrucci scored one top 10, a third-place run at the Indianapolis 500.

He joins Sting Ray Robb at Foyt for 2024.